Massachusetts city is trying to lure away Maine’s Boston Celtics affiliate

The city of Worcester has its eyes on Maine’s own Boston Celtics affiliate.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Worcester city councilors voted Tuesday night to direct City Manager Edward Augustus to try to woo the Maine Red Claws away from the city of Portland.

The Red Claws have a five-year lease with Portland to play out of the Portland Expo, with the option to renew for another five years after the 2024 season, the Press Herald reports.

Worcester City Councilor Sean Rose expressed interest late last month in bringing the Red Claws to his city following news in July that the Celtics reached an agreement with the affiliate to purchase it, according to the Worcester Sports Scene.

“I’m looking at that, and with all due respect to the Maine Red Claws and all they’ve done for the Celtics … we have hockey here with the Railers, we now have the Worcester Red Sox, or whatever the name of that team will be. It seemed appropriate to make a push for us to get this G League affiliate to Worcester,” Rose told the Sports Scene.

In August 2018, Worcester successfully lured the Pawtucket Red Sox, a Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, away from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, where the minor league team had played since 1973, according to MILB.com. Worcester is also home to the Worcester Railers, a hockey affiliate of the New York Islanders.