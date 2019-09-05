Camden Hills girls open title defense with victory over Bangor

It took defending three-time state Class A soccer state champion Camden Hills less than 29 minutes to dent a determined Bangor High School defense.

But two-time All-America midfielder Kris Kelly finished off a well-crafted passing sequence with an 8-yard header off an Ella Pierce cross and senior midfielder Kaylyn Krul expanded late in the first half as the Windjammers extended their unbeaten streak to 48 games with a 3-1 victory over the Rams in Bangor on Thursday night.

Ali Tassoni added a goal off a scramble with five minutes left in the game to make it 3-0.

Freshman Emilyn Streams scored for Bangor a minute later with a near-post volley off a Sasha Jansujwicz cross.

The win in the teams’ mutual season opener improved Camden Hills’ record to 53-1-1 during its state championship run. The loss came at the hands of the Rams.

Freshman goalkeeper Hannah Osmer turned in an impressive debut for Bangor, finishing with nine saves including several gems.

She smothered Pierce’s break-in midway through the second half and made a nice stop on Krul’s free kick from just outside the penalty area in the first half.

The fearless Osmer raced off her line on several occasions to make timely interventions.

Alexandra Southworth also played well, turning in a five-save outing to pick up the win.

The Windjammers had the lion’s share of possession in the first half and generated 13 shot attempts to Bangor’s one.

The highly skilled Windjammers also carried the play in the second half but Bangor played much better than it had in the first half. The Rams had more of the ball and were much more threatening in attack, especially early and late in the half.

The Rams were able to create a few early chances, including a 14-yard shot by Meg Putnam. But Southworth, a junior, covered the short side and snared the shot.

In the first half, Bangor did a nice job getting numbers behind the ball and withstanding Camden Hills’ relentless pressure.

Bangor was disciplined in the defensive third and limited Camden Hills’ high-percentage scoring chances.

The Rams generated a few counter attacks, but Julia Smallwood’s 12-yard shot from a tough angle represented Bangor’s only real scoring threat and Southworth handled it comfortably.

Camden Hills’ breakthrough came with 11:24 left in the half.

A clever give-and-go involving Ella Powers and Pierce wound up sending Pierce busting down the right side in the penalty area. She served a pinpoint cross that the open Kelly calmly headed into the net for her 111th career goal.

Kelly, the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year, was the provider on the Krul goal.

Kelly busted around a defender to the end line before whipping a left-footed cross that glanced off the hands of the goalkeeper and into the path of Krul, who directed it into the net with her leg.