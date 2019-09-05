5 upcoming sports events in Maine

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — The Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer is accepting registrations for its fall youth 3-on-3 leagues, which start in September. Registrations also are open for winter Adult Co-Ed Leagues, which start soon. For a complete list and more information on these programs, visit penobscoticearena.org or email penobscoticearena@gmail.com

BREWER — Brewer Youth Hockey and Tim Horton’s will host two, 10-week Learn to Skate/Learn to Play Hockey programs. The sessions are one hour per week on Saturday or Sunday, with the first session beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, for that group and at 12:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, for that session. The second 10-week session will begin in January. Participants must be signed up for either the Saturday or Sunday slot or register twice and do both slots, and slots are limited. Sign up for one or both sessions. There also will be an Atoms Team program to give children game-like experiences. The cost for each session is $75 for 10 weeks, and a jersey is included. Three-year-olds skate for just $33.There are three groups: Walker-beginners, learn to skate and learn to play. All skaters are moved up in each group as they develop, per assessments done by certified coaching staff. For more information contact Kevin Nilsson at vpinstructional@brewerhockey.org or Paul Pangburn at pres@brewerhockey.org. Rental gear and scholarship funds available. To register, visit brewerhockey.org.

ROAD RACING

BANGOR — Husson University and Husson Athletics will host the Red Shoe Trail Run & Walk 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Saxl Park. All ages are welcome, $10 registration fee. All money raised will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine. Individuals may sign up by visiting runsignup.com. For information, or for groups with five or more runners, please sign up by contacting Kate at event@rmhcmaine.org or call 207-780-6282, ext. 431.

BANGOR — The St. Joseph Healthcare Commit to Get Fit 5K/10K and fun runs will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29. The races starts at Broadway Park as follows: fun run 8:45 a.m., the 10K at 9 a.m. and the 5K walk/run at 9:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit St. Joseph’s SAFE Nurse program, which supports victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking. The cost is $20 for the 5K run or walk, $30 for the 10K and $5 for the kids’ fun run. For more information, visit stjoeshealing.org/commit or to sign up go to https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Bangor/StJoesCommit. Registration ends on Sept. 27.

BAR HARBOR — The 4th annual “Running for Rides, Mary Parker Memorial 5K” run and walk will be held 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 6 Pleasant St. The course begins at Pat’s Pizza in Bar Harbor and continues through a portion of the Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park. This is a race for runners and walkers alike, and friendly furry friends on a leash are welcome.

All proceeds benefit Island Connections, whose mission involves meeting the transportation needs for those who are seniors or people with physical or mental challenges. For more information, please call 207- 288-4457 or visit the website at islconnections.org. To sign up for the race, please visit runsignup.com.