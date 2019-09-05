Politics
September 05, 2019
Politics Latest News | Bangor Mall | Bangor Metro | Belfast Waterfront | Today's Paper
Politics

Jared Golden skeptical of Trump plan to rollback light bulb efficiency standards

Amy Beth Bennett | Sun Sentinel | TNS
Amy Beth Bennett | Sun Sentinel | TNS
A man shops for light bulbs at a Lowe's in Oakland Park, Florida, in this Oct. 4, 2016, file photo.
By Mal Leary, Maine Public
Updated:

The Trump administration has announced new rules to roll back energy efficiency standards for light bulbs that were set to take effect in January. But U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat from the 2nd Congressional District, said he doubts the move will have much of an effect on the industry or the public.

“I’m skeptical that the industry will follow, because consumers want more energy efficient light bulbs,” he said. “They want to pay less for their energy, not more.”

The January 2020 deadline was passed by Congress 12 years ago. Since then the industry has moved toward more efficient LED bulbs, and consumers have been buying them. Golden said the rule change will be more symbolic, as consumers will continue to seek out products that lower their electric bills.

“I don’t see consumers clamoring for less efficient light bulbs, any more than they were clamoring for less efficient, fuel efficient cars,” Golden said. “And so while he rolled back fuel efficiency standards, I don’t see the auto industry rushing to follow him down that road.”

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like