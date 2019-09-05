67-year-old in serious condition after a car hit him in Westbrook

A Westbrook pedestrian is in serious condition after a vehicle struck him Thursday morning.

Clifford Verrill, 67, was hit by a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nicholas Moulton of Windham about 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of East Bridge and Austin streets, Westbrook police Capt. Steven Goldberg said.

Verrill was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries that Goldberg described as “life-threatening.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash can call the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644.