10-year-old Lewiston boy who was hit by car last month taken off ventilator as he recovers

A 10-year-old Lewiston boy who suffered a severe head injury when he was struck by a car last month is recovering.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that Jamal Hussein, who suffered a traumatic brain injury, has started to regain consciousness and was taken off a ventilator.

He will be moved in the coming days from the intensive care unit at Maine Medical Center’s Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland to an in-patient unit, the newspaper reports. Hussein was moved to the Portland hospital after undergoing surgery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston last month.

The 10-year-old was crossing Sabattus Street, near the South of the Border restaurant, about 7 p.m. on Aug. 12 when he was hit by a 2001 Subaru Forester driven by Linda Ann Vigil, 75, of Sabattus, according to the Sun Journal.

Police have said that Hussein was not in a crosswalk at the time, and no charges have been filed, according to the newspaper.