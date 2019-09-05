Government watchdog details how Trump administration’s family separations traumatized migrant kids

Migrants kids taken from their parents under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance policy” experienced intense trauma as they were crowded into centers insufficiently equipped to care for them psychologically.

Those findings — detailed in a government watchdog report released Wednesday — shed more light into how the administration’s controversial move last year affected thousands of children who were separated from their families at the Mexico border and placed in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The report from HHS’s inspector general says the massive influx of children and longer stays at federal facilities posed a particular challenge in addressing children’s mental health needs. The report is based on visits to 45 facilities in August and September 2018, a couple months after the administration ended the policy.

“According to program directors and mental health clinicians, separated children exhibited more fear, feelings of abandonment, and post-traumatic stress than did children who were not separated,” the report says.

“Separated children experienced heightened feelings of anxiety and loss as a result of their unexpected separation from their parents after their arrival in the United States. For example, some separated children expressed acute grief that caused them to cry inconsolably,” it continues.

The health and well-being of children has been front and center in the political battles over how to handle an influx of migrants at the border. Democrats who objected to Trump’s insistence on a border wall dragged their feet in giving HHS more funding to care for the children. And the administration now wants to let children be kept in jail-like settings for longer periods, recently proposing a rule allowing families to stay together in detention centers longer than the current 20-day maximum

Caught in the middle are kids who arrive at the border alone or who were brought by their parents, often fleeing violence and poverty in central American countries.

The family separation policy didn’t originate with HHS Secretary Alex Azar. But it was up to his agency to deal with much of the fallout from it – and the new report details just how many challenges HHS was up against. A few more of its details:

— There was a sudden and large spike in the number of children — especially young ones — turned over to ORR while the “zero tolerance” policy was in place. The share of kids under age 12 increased from 14 percent in April 2018 to 24 percent the following month. Caring for such young children posed an especially troubling challenge for the facilities.

— While there’s a requirement of staffing one psychiatrist or psychologist for every 12 children, some clinicians said they managed caseloads of 25 children. Only four of the 45 facilities visited had a mental health specialist on staff; most of the rest contracted with outside providers.

“Children experienced treatment delays when they could not access external specialists,” the report says. “Mental health clinicians and program directors reported long waits for mental health evaluations and treatment from external specialists and other providers. Staff described making appointments with psychiatrists and psychologists for dates that were 2 or 3 months away.”

— Mental health clinicians had difficulty gaining the trust of children they tried to help.

“Every single separated kid has been terrified. We’re [seen as] the enemy,” a program director told the investigators. The director said children couldn’t differentiate facility staff from agents who separated them from their families. The report also found mental distress was worse for kids who did not realize why they had been separated from their parents.