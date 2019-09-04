Portland
4 arrested for drug trafficking after I-295 traffic stop

Markia Triplett of South Carolina, Shayne Felcher of Gardiner, Ashley Boyd of New York City and Carlos Tabor of South Carolina.
By CBS 13

Maine State Police arrested four people for alleged drug trafficking after a traffic stop on Interstate 295 in Scarborough on Sunday.

Troopers seized 200 grams of cocaine and 72 grams of fentanyl during the traffic stop, according to the state police.

Troopers arrested Markia Triplett of South Carolina, Shayne Felcher of Gardiner, Ashley Boyd of New York City and Carlos Tabor of South Carolina. Each was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs, according to the state police.

In addition to the drug charges, Tabor was charged with being a fugitive from justice.

No other information was released.

 


