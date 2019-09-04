A man allegedly pointed assault-style rifle at another man outside Dover-Foxcroft shopping center

The Dover-Foxcroft Police Department is working with the Piscataquis County district attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed in connection with the report of a man in a car pointing an assault-style rifle at another man Tuesday in the Dover-Foxcroft Shopping Plaza parking lot on West Main Street.

Police Chief Ryan Reardon said that shortly before noon the department received a report of a man who called 911 to report one of two men in a silver Audi pointed an assault-style rifle at him.

Reardon said officers from the area quickly responded.

“I happened to see the vehicle first, it was turning toward the McDonald’s parking lot,” Reardon said. “We intercepted and made a felony stop and the two people were ordered to get out of the vehicle and [were] detained.

“As part of that felony stop we located two assault-style weapons,” Reardon said. “One was an AK-47 style rifle and the other one was an AR-15 platform and those were located in the backseat as described by the caller.”

Reardon said the incident remains under investigation.

“We’re still recovering video and both male subjects have been released at this point,” he said.

Police have not released the names of those involved.

“We will be working with the district attorney’s office at this point to determine exact charges of the incident,” Reardon said.

“Obviously our response was immediate given recent circumstances and we reacted accordingly given the complaint,” Reardon said, referring to shootings involving assault rifles around the nation. “Obviously it was very confirming for us as far as our department and our quick response shows how seriously we take it, a public complaint about assault weapons — especially these days.”

This story was originally published in the Piscataquis Observer.