Apparent overdose leads Auburn police to guns, armor piercing ammunition and drugs

Police said an apparent overdose led officers to guns, armor piercing ammunition and an illegal marijuana extraction operation in Auburn last Friday.

Police said they were called to a home on Washington Street and found a 44-year-old man, who was not identified, suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Paramedics administered naloxone, which successfully revived the man.

Police said they found drugs and guns near the victim. They then got a search warrant for the Washington Street home as well as a facility located on Riverside Drive in Auburn that was being leased by the same man.

During the search, officers said they found and seized several firearms, including a .50-caliber weapon and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, including rounds believed to be armor piercing or incendiary.

In addition to the firearms and ammunition, police said they found a large amount of marijuana at the home on Washington Street along with evidence of an illegal marijuana extraction operation.

The property had numerous unapproved electrical and structural alterations to accommodate marijuana cultivation, according to police.

A search of the leased facility on Riverside Drive also revealed an unlicensed marijuana cultivation facility, according to police.

Police said neither the tenant nor the facility was registered or licensed with the state of Maine under the state’s medical marijuana law or through the city of Auburn under the city’s medical marijuana stores, cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities and testing facilities ordinance.

The matter remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Department and criminal charges have not been filed.