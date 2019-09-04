Down East collision injures a Washington County sheriff’s deputy

A Washington County sheriff’s deputy was hurt Tuesday night when another vehicle struck the officer’s cruiser head-on.

Deputy Toni Bridges, 22, was driving a 2018 fully marked Ford Explorer on Willey District Road in Cherryfield toward Route 193 about 8:40 p.m. when a red 1995 Chevrolet Camaro driven by 51-year-old Orlando Monge of Harrington collided with the officer’s cruiser, according to Sgt. Jeffrey D. Ingemi of the Maine State Police.

Monge’s Camaro rolled over, and it was considered a total loss, Ingemi said.

The deputy was taken to Down East Community Hospital in Machias and Monge was taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. They both suffered head injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Ingemi said. They were both wearing seatbelts.

“Evidence at the scene suggested alcohol use by Monge and a blood test for alcohol was obtained from both operators as is typical of a serious injury crash,” Ingemi said.

The crash remains under investigation, which is being led by the Maine State Police, and Ingemi said that criminal charges are pending.

Any witnesses can contact Trooper Caleb McGary at 207-973-3700.