Cory Booker will be the fourth Democratic presidential candidate to visit Maine

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker will make a campaign stop in Portland this weekend.

The U.S. senator from New Jersey will host a fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday at Halo at the Point at Thompson’s Point, his campaign announced Tuesday morning. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. It was described as a “grassroots fundraiser happy hour with Mainers.”

The visit marks Booker’s first campaign stop in the Pine Tree State and makes him the fourth Democrat vying for the party’s nomination to appear here after U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Mayor Pete Buttigeig of South Bend, Indiana, and author Marianne Williamson.

Booker was an early entry into the presidential race, announcing his campaign back in February. Booker is currently polling about 2 percent in the 20-candidate Democratic field, according to The New York Times. He is among the 10 candidates who have qualified for the third Democratic debate on Sept. 12, to be aired on ABC and Univision, the Times reports.