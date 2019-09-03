How much do you know about Maine’s colleges and universities?

Maine is home to more colleges and universities than you might think.

There’s the entire University of Maine System. Then there’s also Husson University, the University of New England, St. Joseph’s College of Maine, Thomas College, Unity College. Don’t forget the Little Ivies: Colby College, Bowdoin College and Bates College. And there’s even more still, including College of the Atlantic, Maine Maritime Academy and the Maine College of Art. Plus, numerous community colleges throughout the state.

That’s a lot to keep track of. So how much do you actually know about all of these fine institutions? Put your knowledge to the test in this week’s trivia.

