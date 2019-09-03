State
September 03, 2019
State Latest News | Opioid Epidemic | Bangor Metro | Acadia Crash | Today's Paper
State

How much do you know about Maine’s colleges and universities?

Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Sabrina Link (left) takes a selfie with Katherine Bolster before 2015 graduation at the University of Maine in Orono.
By Emily Burnham and Lindsay Putnam, BDN Staff

Maine is home to more colleges and universities than you might think.

There’s the entire University of Maine System. Then there’s also Husson University, the University of New England, St. Joseph’s College of Maine, Thomas College, Unity College. Don’t forget the Little Ivies: Colby College, Bowdoin College and Bates College. And there’s even more still, including College of the Atlantic, Maine Maritime Academy and the Maine College of Art. Plus, numerous community colleges throughout the state.

That’s a lot to keep track of. So how much do you actually know about all of these fine institutions? Put your knowledge to the test in this week’s trivia.

Want more Maine trivia? Quiz yourself here.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like