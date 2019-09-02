Business community pledges support for road race benefiting St. Joseph program

St. Joseph Healthcare’s first-ever Commit to Get Fit 5K/10K road race is now only a month away.

The Sept. 29 race, which starts at Broadway Park in Bangor, provides an opportunity for the community to get outside and be active in a safe, supportive environment.

The event also has been well-supported by area businesses as more than 18 companies have already pledged their support to the Commit to Get Fit race. That group includes presenting sponsor Quirk Chevrolet.

Quirk Auto Group president Jack Quirk Jr. said sponsoring the event was a natural fit for his business.

“We’re a family business with strong community roots; we’re proud to do business in Bangor,” Quirk Jr. said. “St. Joe’s has long been a positive feature in our community with the wonderful care that they provide. Quirk wants to actively support organizations that are doing their part in making Bangor a better place to live and work.”

Quirk Jr. remembers the earlier days of St. Joseph’s, when it was still operated by the Felician Sisters. People were always pitching in to help. He said signing on as the race’s presenting sponsor is the modern-day equivalent.

“The Quirk family has been connected to St. Joe’s for many years — close to the action, so to speak — we want to keep that going,” Quirk Jr said.

Proceeds from the race benefit St. Joseph’s SAFE Nurse program, which cares for those who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence or human trafficking.

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation president Brad Coffey explains the team is hard at work to make sure race day goes off without a hitch.

“Everything is coming together,” Coffey said. “Participation numbers are still growing. Commit Chair Brad Ryder, his committee and all volunteers are working hard, and the support of local sponsors has been amazing.”

St. Joe’s is grateful to all the sponsors who have come on board.

“It’s the absolute truth that we couldn’t host the Commit without the support of our sponsors, as well as our participants and volunteers,” Coffey said. “We want to build a healthier Bangor while raising funds for a service that looks after of some of our community’s most vulnerable. It’s really affirming that so many people are backing this event. More sponsors are, of course, most welcome.”

To find out more or sign up, go to stjoeshealing.org/commit.