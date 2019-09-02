Fisher Cats beat the Portland Sea Dogs

Brock Lundquist hit a three-run triple in the fourth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 7-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

The triple by Lundquist came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Fisher Cats a 4-0 lead. Later in the inning, Vinny Capra hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Nash Knight.

New Hampshire right-hander Yennsy Diaz (11-9) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just one hit over seven innings. Opposing starter Matthew Gorst (2-7) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and three hits over three innings.