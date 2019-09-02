New England
September 02, 2019
New England

Mass. man accused of baiting razor blades with peanut butter to attract animals

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A squirrel peeks from behind a tree in Portland's Deering Oaks Park in this July 8, 2019, file photo.
The Associated Press

FALMOUTH, Massachusetts — A Massachusetts man police say stuck razor blades in peanut butter he smeared on a tree in a public park to attract wildlife is facing animal cruelty charges.

Authorities said Brian McGrath, 65, of Falmouth was arrested Saturday following a joint investigation by town and state Environmental Police.

Police started investigating after receiving a tip about the blades at Goodwill Park.

Officers also captured evidence of squirrels in contact with a razor while feeding. Because children play nearby, the razor blades were removed. Police searched the park and did not find any more baited trees.

McGrath is charged with animal cruelty, reckless behavior and wanton injuries to trees.

He faces arraignment Tuesday. It could not be determined if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

 


Comments

