Woman struck by car in downtown Bangor has been identified

Police have identified the woman who was struck by a car in downtown Bangor on Sunday morning and remains in the hospital with serious injuries. But they have released few details about the crash.

The woman, 61-year-old Irene Larrabee of Bangor, was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center after she was hit on Hammond Street around 8:20 a.m. She was still hospitalized on Monday, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.

Larrabee lives in a Hammond Street apartment that’s very close to the crash site, according to the phone book.

Betters didn’t immediately release any information about what caused the crash. It remains under investigation, but he said that no charges are currently pending.

The crash involved a Subaru Forester driven by Brian Hodgins, 31, of Bangor, police said.

On Sunday morning, the SUV had visible front-end damage and was parked at the crash site for several hours as police investigated the scene and closed off the road with yellow caution tape.

The vehicle appeared to have been moving toward the center of town when it came to a stop near the intersection with Court Street, in front of Hammond Street Congregational Church.

Before police cleared the scene late Sunday morning, some personal items were still strewn in front of the vehicle.