Bangor
September 02, 2019
Bangor

450 lose power after car strikes Bangor utility pole

Courtesy of Emera Maine
Courtesy of Emera Maine
An Emera Maine truck in front of Graham Station in Veazie.
By Charles Eichacker, BDN Staff

An SUV crashed into a utility pole along Essex Street in Bangor on Sunday night, knocking out power to about 450 Emera Maine customers.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. in the vicinity of 1427 Essex St., a quarter-mile north of the intersection with Burleigh Road, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.

The driver, 61-year-old John O’Brien of Hudson, was operating a 2011 Jeep that also allegedly damaged a lawn in that area during the crash.

O’Brien was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, Betters said.

It took about 3 hours and 45 minutes for Emera Maine to restore power to its customers, according to company spokeswoman Judy Long.

 


Comments

