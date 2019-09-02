450 lose power after car strikes Bangor utility pole

An SUV crashed into a utility pole along Essex Street in Bangor on Sunday night, knocking out power to about 450 Emera Maine customers.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. in the vicinity of 1427 Essex St., a quarter-mile north of the intersection with Burleigh Road, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.

The driver, 61-year-old John O’Brien of Hudson, was operating a 2011 Jeep that also allegedly damaged a lawn in that area during the crash.

O’Brien was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, Betters said.

It took about 3 hours and 45 minutes for Emera Maine to restore power to its customers, according to company spokeswoman Judy Long.