2 killed in Windsor crash

Two people were killed late Sunday night when the pickup truck they were in struck a utility pole and overturned.

Seth Labreck, 35, of South China was driving a pickup truck along Route 32 after leaving the Windsor Fair about 9:45 p.m. when he lost control of the truck at a curve before striking a utility pole, overturning and coming to rest on its roof, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Labreck was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck, McCausland said. His passenger, 38-year-old Jennifer Hood of Winslow, was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene, McCausland said.

McCausland said that Labreck had been drinking and speeding before the crash.

The crash happened near the Windsor Veterinary Clinic.