Oakfield woman accused of drunken driving

An Oakfield woman was charged with operating under the influence after a crash in the community on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on River Road, according to Sgt. Joshua Haines of the Maine State Police. Just after the crash occurred, an off-duty fireman observed a red 2005 Ford Focus on its roof in the ditch.

The firefighter called in the crash to the state police and advised that there was no one around the vehicle. Trooper Hunter Cotton responded to the scene and investigated the crash, Haines said.

He determined that the driver of the vehicle was traveling south on the roadway when she lost control of the Ford and rolled over into the ditch, according to Haines.

Cotton located the driver, 29-year-old Kristen E. Chambers of Oakfield, when she returned to the scene, Haines said.

Chambers was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and failing to report a crash by the quickest means. Chambers, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was treated at Houlton Regional Hospital and then taken to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

This story was originally published in The County.