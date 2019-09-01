Veteran Fort Kent girls go into new season confident as the defending Class C soccer state champs

Doug Cyr couldn’t have scripted a better first season as the Fort Kent High School girls soccer coach.

He inherited a team that went 7-8 in 2017 and guided them to their first ever school girl soccer championship by virtue of a 1-0 win over Maranacook of Readfield in the Class C final.

His seniors had never previously advanced past the regional quarterfinals.

“The kids believed in themselves and in the new coaching staff,” Cyr said Friday before leading his team into a game against defending Class D North champion Central Aroostook of Mars Hill.

The Warriors opened the season with a 14-0 victory over Van Buren.

Cyr has returned nine starters off last year’s 11-5-2 team and the roster has been complemented by a promising freshman class.

“Our team will be solid again this year,” Cyr said. “They have started off on the right foot. They play together well. And it helps to have a lot of freshmen who are really trying to understand our style of coaching and how we play.”

Since Fort Kent has a veteran team with nine starters back, they are much further ahead now than they were at this time last year because his players are used to him and his coaching philosophy.

“Last year, we really focused on the fundamentals of soccer,” Cyr said. “This year, we have just gone back to where we left off after the state game.”

Two Warriors who played huge roles in last year’s state game victory are back to anchor the defense.

Junior Lyndsay Ouellette, who made five saves on 12 shots including several gems, returns in goal and tireless senior Amanda Thibeault is again the shutdown sweeper.

“Amanda runs our back line and Lyndsay is so focused right now,” Cyr said.

Cyr and the Warriors take tremendous pride in their defense.

Fort Kent has four other quality seasoned backs in seniors Kailee Guimond, Desirae Hafford and Samantha Roy and junior Shaylee Jandreau.

The midfield features junior Lacy Pelletier and sophomore Morgan Cyr and senior Riley Sibley has stepped up to be a consistent contributor, according to Cyr.

Jacalyn Pelletier, who scored the game-winner against Maranacook, has graduated but juniors Sydney Philbrook and Gabby Martin headline a lengthy list of potential goal scorers.

Cyr knows there is a target on his team’s back as defending state champs. But he isn’t concerned about it.

“I told the girls in the beginning of the season not to overthink it,” said the former University of Maine at Presque Isle soccer player. “The girls all know what to expect.”