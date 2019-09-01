University of Maine launches naval reserve officer program

The University of Maine is launching a new program for naval reserve officers.

CBS affiliate WABI reports that the five-year program will lead to students becoming commissioned naval officers.

The university has selected 10 students based on their academic qualifications, leadership qualities and interest in pursuing science and engineering fields.

Such students will receive naval science training and physical training.

The program’s marine officer instructor, Michael Flanagan, said officials are hopeful that the program will “pay big dividends.”