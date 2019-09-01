Bangor
September 01, 2019
Bangor Latest News | Fiberight | Bangor Metro | Red Point Park | Today's Paper
Bangor

University of Maine launches naval reserve officer program

John Clarke Russ | BDN
John Clarke Russ | BDN
Students walk across the University of Maine mall in Orono between classes in this April 22, 2011, file photo.
The Associated Press

The University of Maine is launching a new program for naval reserve officers.

CBS affiliate WABI reports that the five-year program will lead to students becoming commissioned naval officers.

The university has selected 10 students based on their academic qualifications, leadership qualities and interest in pursuing science and engineering fields.

Such students will receive naval science training and physical training.

The program’s marine officer instructor, Michael Flanagan, said officials are hopeful that the program will “pay big dividends.”

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like