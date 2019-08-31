Former UMaine basketball coach lands job on Providence staff

Former University of Maine men’s basketball head coach Bob Walsh is returning to another of his previous coaching stops, Providence College.

Walsh — who coached the Black Bears for four seasons through the 2017-18 season — will join coach Ed Cooley’s staff at Providence on a full-time basis, though his specific job title is unclear, according to a report in the Providence Journal.

Walsh most recently served as an assistant coach under Cooley for the U.S. team that played earlier this summer at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. Team USA lost in the semifinals to Argentina but defeated the Dominican Republic to capture the bronze medal.

He also worked last season as the technical director for the basketball program at IMG Academy in Florida.

Walsh previously was an assistant at Providence from 1998 to 2005 under former Friars head coach Tim Welsh. He then took his first head coaching job at Rhode Island College, where he led the Anchormen to a 204-63 record and eight NCAA Division III tournament appearances in nine years.

Walsh earlier this month was announced as one of the newest members of the Little East Conference Hall of Fame for his work at RIC.

Walsh was named head coach at UMaine on May 7, 2014, but after a promising start to his first season with the Black Bears the team struggled, in part due to a succession of transfers. He finished his four-year stint on the Orono campus with a 24-100 record before being replaced by current UM head coach Richard Barron.

Walsh joins a Providence staff that guided the Friars to an 18-16 record last season, including a 7-11 Big East Conference mark and a postseason berth in the National Invitation Tournament.