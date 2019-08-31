Sobriety checkpoints are underway in York County as Labor Day weekend begins

YORK COUNTY – Sobriety checkpoints are underway in York County as a reminder to drive safe ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

The checkpoints are a joint operation between local police, the York County Sheriff ‘s Office and Maine State Police.

The York County Sheriff ‘s Office said they want the checkpoints publicized to remind people of the dangers of driving under the influence, especially during a long holiday weekend.

Police are looking for signs that a driver is drunk or under the influence of drugs. There will be multiple checkpoints around Maine and New Hampshire this weekend.

Jennifer Tramp, from the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety, added that impaired driving affects everyone, “To make sure that people are getting home safely and making smart choices behind the wheel. We are all in this together,” she said.