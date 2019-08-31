Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been confirmed in a York County horse

The first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Maine was confirmed Friday in a horse in York County, according to the Maine Centers for Disease Control.

The positive test in the horse, which was not vaccinated, was the first found with the virus in Maine since 2013.

“This positive result confirms that mosquitoes carrying the virus are present in Maine, which is the reason why Maine CDC urges the state’s residents and visitors to take precautions to protect themselves and their animals from mosquito bites,” Maine CDC Director Nirav D. Shah said. “We want everyone to take precautions while enjoying themselves this holiday weekend.”

The horse was euthanized.

EEE is a virus transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. The virus can affect human beings bitten by mosquitoes carrying EEE but not from infected animals.

Several cases of EEE have been diagnosed recently in New England, and CDC officials issued a warning recently for Maine residents.

Maine has not seen an EEE case involving a human since 2015.

The Maine CDC advises residents and visitors to protect themselves, their children, and animals by minimizing outdoor activity from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. If outdoor activity is unavoidable, take personal precautions to prevent mosquito bites by following these tips.

Use an EPA-approved repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants and treat clothing and gear with Permethrin.

Take steps to control mosquitoes around your property by emptying artificial sources of standing water, fixing holes in screens, and working with a pesticide control applicator.

CDC officials said animal owners should be aware of:

An EEE/WNV vaccine for horses is available.

Horses that have not been EEE/WNV vaccinated in the past six months should get either an initial vaccine or a booster as soon as possible.

The virus cannot be transmitted from horses to humans.

The virus can also affect specialty livestock, such as llamas, alpacas, emus, ostriches, and other farm-raised birds, such as pheasants, quail and ducks. Owners should contact their herd or flock veterinarians to discuss available vaccines and should also take precautions to help reduce exposure to mosquitoes for both themselves and their animals.

The Maine CDC said signs of EEE in horses include stumbling or poor balance, unusual behavior, and lethargy. Other symptoms include head pressing, circling, tremors, seizures and eventual coma. In some animal species, the first signs of the disease can be bloody diarrhea or sudden death. The fatality rate for infected animals is greater than 90 percent, and those that recover can have permanent brain damage.

Vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease.

CDC officials said human infection with EEE virus can cause serious illness affecting the brain. Some persons infected with EEE have no obvious symptoms. In those persons who do develop illness, symptoms — which typically appear between three and 10 days after a bite — range from mild flu-like illness to high fever, headache, stiff neck and decreased consciousness.

Approximately one in every three individuals who are infected with EEE die and many of those who recover experience lasting health problems. Individuals with symptoms suggestive of EEE infection should contact their physician immediately. No human vaccine against EEE and WNV infection is available. There is no specific antiviral treatment for EEE or WNV infections.