A Portland man suffered serious injuries Friday night after he was hit by a car on Park Avenue in Portland.

Police said the 46-year-old man was struck around 7:30 p.m. Friday by a car driven by Catherine Todd, 70, in the area of 2 Park Ave. in Portland.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries and his name is not being released at this time.

Portland Police are asking anyone who may have seen the accident or have any information to call (207) 874-8575 or 874-8532.