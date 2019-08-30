University of Maine Black Bear Sports
August 31, 2019
University of Maine Black Bear Sports Latest News | Puffin Man | Bangor Metro | Orono Football | Today's Paper
University of Maine Black Bear Sports

UMaine football team racking up big numbers against Sacred Heart in season opener

  • Pete Warner | BDN
    Pete Warner | BDN
    Deshawn Stevens of the University of Maine goes through the stretching routine prior to Friday's football game against Sacred Heart at Alfond Stadium in Orono.
  • Pete Warner | BDN
    Pete Warner | BDN
    University of Maine quarterback Chris Ferguson makes a throw during warmups for Friday's football game in Orono against Sacred Heart.
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff
Updated:

Stay tuned here starting at 5:45 p.m. Friday for live updates from the University of Maine’s 2019 football season opener against Sacred Heart University from Morse Field at Alfond Stadium.

Veteran reporter Larry Mahoney will provide BDN readers with details from all the big plays and add commentary from the game as the Black Bears look to sustain the momentum from last season’s drive to the Colonial Athletic Association title and the Football Championship Subdivision national semifinals.


Larry Mahoney
August 30, 20199:00 pm

UMaine wins 42-14. Bananas the Bear lost 34 pounds in his outfit!!!!!


Larry Mahoney
August 30, 20198:50 pm

It’s mop-up time and Sacred Heart reserve running back Eli Terry scores on one-yard run to make it 42-14 with 7:08 left. Ferguson’s final line:  23-for-29, 423 yards and three TDs. Blair caught seven passes for 140 yards, Andre Miller had five for 53, Young 4-for-10-4 and Edwards 3-for-84. Reed gained 62 yards on 10 carries.


Pete Warner
August 30, 20197:53 pm

This scenario could open the door for true freshman Joe Fagnano to make his collegiate debut at quarterback in the second half


Pete Warner
August 30, 20197:53 pm

However, with a five-touchdown lead, it isn’t likely Ferguson will play much in the second half — or at least wouldn’t be expected to be throwing downfield much.


Pete Warner
August 30, 20197:52 pm

The school single-game record of 522 is held by Mickey Fein and was established against Connecticut in 1997.


Pete Warner
August 30, 20197:51 pm

Chris Ferguson’s 404 passing yards (in the first half) is the most in a game for a UMaine quarterback since Marcus Wasilewski threw for 409 in 2012.


Larry Mahoney
August 30, 20197:34 pm

UMaine 42-7 at the half. But UMaine loses preseason all american linebacker Deshawn Stevens to an ankle injury.


Larry Mahoney
August 30, 20197:31 pm

Ferguson throws 14-yard TD pass to Jaquan Blair. UMaine leads 42-7 with 34 seconds left in the half.


Larry Mahoney
August 30, 20197:15 pm

UMaine goes up 35-7 on one-yard run by Emmanuel Reed. UMaine has 397 yards of total offense.


Larry Mahoney
August 30, 20197:01 pm

UMaine answers Sacred Heart TD with 10 yard TD pass from Chris Ferguson to Devin Young to finish off 82-yard drive. UMaine 28-7


Larry Mahoney
August 30, 20196:54 pm

Logan Marchi scores on one yard sneak after two 15-yard penalties on Maine sets them up at UMaine 30. Maine has now accrued 83 penalty yards in the first period. UMaine 21-7 after one


Larry Mahoney
August 30, 20196:39 pm

74North Yarmouth’s Joe Fitzpatrick caps three-play 76-yard drive with four yard run. Ferguson throws 68-yard pass to Jaquan Blair to set it up. 21-0  4:48 left in first period


Larry Mahoney
August 30, 20196:30 pm

Buffalo transfer Emmanuel Reed goes nine yards as UMaine marches 92 yards on five plays to take 14-0 lead. UMaine quarterback Chris Ferguson is 7-for-7 for 136 yards. He has thrown to four different receivers.


Larry Mahoney
August 30, 20196:25 pm

UMaine goes 74 yards on six plays for TD. Ferguson throws back shoulder fade pass to Earnets Edwards for nine-yard TD. Edwards caught 45-yarder earlier in the drive. 7-0. Edwards spins ball down after TD catch and gets 15 yard penalty. Maine led the FCS in penalty yards a year ago.


Larry Mahoney
August 30, 20196:04 pm

Informed Sacred Heart head coach Mark Nofri that he was lucky he wasn’t coming up to UMaine during hunting season because they would have had to paint their team bus oranged!!!!


Larry Mahoney
August 30, 20195:52 pm

It is very humid in Orono.

Rumored temperature inside the Bananas the Bear outfit is 111 degrees.

Celsius!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!


Larry Mahoney
August 30, 20195:48 pm

Nice day


Larry Mahoney
August 30, 20195:47 pm

Members of the UMaine freshman class have run onto the field. 1500 strong. Game time has been pushed back from 6 to 7:30 because several members of the freshman class aren’t in very good physical condition. Just kidding!!!!! No injuries yet.


Pete Warner
August 30, 20194:28 pm

This is UMaine’s first game on Morse Field since its historic 55-27 over Jacksonville State on Dec. 1, 2018, in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like