UMaine football team racking up big numbers against Sacred Heart in season opener

Stay tuned here starting at 5:45 p.m. Friday for live updates from the University of Maine’s 2019 football season opener against Sacred Heart University from Morse Field at Alfond Stadium.
Veteran reporter Larry Mahoney will provide BDN readers with details from all the big plays and add commentary from the game as the Black Bears look to sustain the momentum from last season’s drive to the Colonial Athletic Association title and the Football Championship Subdivision national semifinals.
It’s mop-up time and Sacred Heart reserve running back Eli Terry scores on one-yard run to make it 42-14 with 7:08 left. Ferguson’s final line: 23-for-29, 423 yards and three TDs. Blair caught seven passes for 140 yards, Andre Miller had five for 53, Young 4-for-10-4 and Edwards 3-for-84. Reed gained 62 yards on 10 carries.
Buffalo transfer Emmanuel Reed goes nine yards as UMaine marches 92 yards on five plays to take 14-0 lead. UMaine quarterback Chris Ferguson is 7-for-7 for 136 yards. He has thrown to four different receivers.
UMaine goes 74 yards on six plays for TD. Ferguson throws back shoulder fade pass to Earnets Edwards for nine-yard TD. Edwards caught 45-yarder earlier in the drive. 7-0. Edwards spins ball down after TD catch and gets 15 yard penalty. Maine led the FCS in penalty yards a year ago.
Members of the UMaine freshman class have run onto the field. 1500 strong. Game time has been pushed back from 6 to 7:30 because several members of the freshman class aren’t in very good physical condition. Just kidding!!!!! No injuries yet.
Comments