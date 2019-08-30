Bills trade center Bodine to Patriots

The New England Patriots have addressed a sudden need at center by acquiring Russell Bodine in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Friday.

The Patriots sent Buffalo a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been announced. ESPN.com first reported the deal.

Bodine is a fifth-year player who has the potential of replacing David Andrews, whose status is uncertain after being hospitalized last weekend because of blood clots in his lung.

Andrews was released from the hospital on Monday and was spotted in sweat pants during pregame warmups of the Patriots’ 31-29 preseason-ending loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night.

The Patriots haven’t released any information regarding Andrews’ condition. James Ferentz started at center against New York. Ferentz is the son of former University of Maine head football coach Kirk Ferentz, who has been the head coach at Iowa since 1999.

Bodine was entering his sixth NFL season, and second in Buffalo after starting 10 games at center last year. The trade comes a day after the Bills announced starting center Mitch Morse has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol, and a day before NFL teams make their final cuts to establish their 53-player rosters.

The 27-year-old Bodine was selected by Cincinnati in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, and started 64 games for the Bengals before signing with Buffalo in free agency last year.

He became the odd-man out following Buffalo’s extensive offseason offensive line overhaul in free agency. He was listed third on the depth chart at the position, behind Morse and another newcomer Spencer Long.

On Thursday, Buffalo traded guard Wyatt Teller to Cleveland for a pair of draft picks.

In other moves, The Associated Press has learned that the Denver Broncos have acquired cornerback Duke Dawson from the Patriots.

The trade wasn’t announced by either team. The trade includes a swap of late-round draft picks and was first reported by NFL Network.

The Broncos also acquired a seventh-round selection from New England for a sixth-rounder in next year’s draft.

The Patriots grabbed the Florida cornerback late in the second round of the 2018 draft to possibly fill Malcom Butler’s spot. Butler signed with Tennessee that offseason after being benched at the Super Bowl.

But Dawson, the No. 56 overall pick, missed his rookie season with a hamstring injury, and New England chose former Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams in the second round this year.

Dawson provides depth in Denver, where he’ll likely compete with De’Vonte Bausby behind Chris Harris Jr., Bryce Callahan and Isaac Yiadom in a retooled secondary.