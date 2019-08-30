Why this Maine high school won’t be opening on time next week

ROCKLAND, Maine ― While many students across Maine will return to school on Tuesday, Oceanside High School students will have one more day of summer vacation.

School was scheduled to begin on Tuesday with freshman orientation, but the opening will be delayed until Wednesday to give staff more time to settle into the recently renovated high school, according to Regional School Unit 13 Superintendent John McDonald.

Over the summer, the school had an overhaul of its cafeteria, fitness facilities and the entrance. The $4-million project was approved by voters in the five-town school district two years ago as part of a $23-million borrowing package that included funding for a number of construction projects across the district.

“Given the scope of the renovations and the very aggressive construction schedule, we are very pleased to be able to accomplish this (nearly) on time opening,” McDonald said in a letter to students and parents Thursday.

Freshman orientation will be pushed to Wednesday, with the remainder of students returning to school on Thursday.

RSU 13 serves the towns of Rockland, Thomaston, South Thomaston, Cushing and Owls Head. All other RSU 13 schools will start as scheduled on Tuesday.