Three Maine teenagers were seriously injured in vehicle rollover

ROCKLAND, Maine ― Three teenagers were sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle wreck on Route 90 Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Route 90, where a Jeep Grand Cherokee had “left the roadway and came to rest on its roof,” Rockland Police Chief Chris Young said in a press release.

The driver of the car, Katelyn Thomas, 18, of Rockland, and a passenger, Alex Lewis, 19, of Farmingdale and Rockport, were both taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport for serious injuries. A second passenger, Gaberielle Keene, 17, of Waldoboro, was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland via LifeFlight.

The cause of the wreck is still being investigated, according to Young.

An update on the teenagers’ conditions was not immediately available Friday morning.