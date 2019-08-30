Two men gored by loose bull in Madison

MADISON, Maine — An 83-year-old man from Madison suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after he was gored by his family’s bull.

The bull had escaped from its enclosure at the farm of Ronald McEwen, 57, of Madison, on Horsetail Hill Road in Madison on Friday afternoon, according to Michael O. Mitchell, Chief Deputy of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

McEwen and his father-in-law, Robert Neal, 83, of Madison, attempted to corral the bull, but it charged at the men and attacked.

Neal was gored by the bull and received serious wounds to his arm and leg, according to Mitchell. McEwen was also gored, and received injuries to his leg and face.

McEwen managed to shoot and kill the bull before it could cause further harm.

Neal was transported by Life Flight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. McEwen was transported to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.