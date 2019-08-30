Standish man arrested after allegedly causing three-car crash in Holden

A Standish man was arrested Thursday night after police said he caused a three-car crash on Route 1A in Holden.

Police charged Jeremiah Hennigar, 32, with operating under the influence, operating with possession of an open container, texting while driving and violation of condition of release.

Hennigar was arrested because he had an almost 10-year-old warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal trespassing in Cumberland County, said Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley.

Police also issued him a summons for texting while driving and the other charges after Hennigar allegedly made a comment about using his phone while driving to Holden police.

“We believe that it was his texting while driving that caused the crash,” Greeley said.

The crash happened when he veered into the oncoming lane and hit a car traveling west toward Brewer head-on. The third car involved was traveling east toward Dedham directly behind Hennigar’s vehicle.

There were no serious injuries, but the cars suffered serious damage. One of them was hit so hard that it was knocked off the road into the adjoining woods. Police took Hennigar to the hospital for complaints of pain and arrested him after he was discharged.