August 30, 2019
Travelers can expect lowest gas prices in 3 years this Labor Day holiday

Nick McCrea | BDN
Traffic backs up in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Bangor in this file photo.
By Lori Valigra, BDN Staff
Updated:

Consumers can expect to save at the pump this Labor Day weekend, when the average price nationally for regular gas is expected to fall 25 cents or more.

It will be $2.55 on Labor Day, down almost cents since last year and the lowest in three years, according to price-tracking firm GasBuddy.com.

The price in Maine today is on track to match the national average. Regular gas is $2.56 statewide, about 13 cents lower than the beginning of August.

AAA didn’t predict prices for the weekend, but noted the low prices today going into the three-day holiday.

Prices in two of Maine’s three metropolitan areas are the same or below the national average today at $2.52 for regular gas in Bangor and $2.55 in Lewiston-Auburn, according to AAA. Portland is about 6 cents higher at $2.61.

“For Americans who bookend summer with road trips, they will find gas prices this coming weekend that are cheaper than this past Memorial Day and last year’s Labor Day holiday,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “At the start of the week, two-thirds of all states have gas price averages that are nearly a quarter cheaper than last year.”

By Maine county, Androscoggin, Knox, Franklin and York have the highest prices ranging from $2.61 to $2.74 per gallon, according to AAA.

Cumberland, Androscoggin, Hancock and Washington ranged from $2.55 to $2.60.

Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Waldo and Penobscot are next at $2.51 to $2.55.

Oxford, Kennebec, Somerset and Piscataquis ranged from $2.494 to $2.516.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

