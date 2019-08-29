2 former UMaine guards will play pro basketball in Europe

Two former University of Maine men’s basketball guards have signed to play professional basketball in Europe beginning this fall.

Aaron Calixte, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Stoughton, Massachusetts, who graduated from UMaine in 2018 before playing a graduate transfer year at Oklahoma, will play for BC MIA Academy Titebi in the former republic of Georgia.

Wes Myers, a 6-2 guard from Brooklyn, New York, who played for UMaine during the 2016-17 season before using his final year of college eligibility at South Carolina, will play in Austria with SKN St. Poelten Basketball.

Both teams compete in top-tier leagues in their respective countries, with Calixte’s team in the Georgia Super Liga and Myers’ team in the Osterreichische Basketball Bundesliga.

Calixte, who went to UMaine from Lee Academy, earned third-team All-America East honors as a senior after ranking fifth among conference scorers (17 points per game) while leading the league with an .892 free-throw percentage.

Calixte set a UMaine record during the 2017-18 season with 37 consecutive made free throws and left the program as its career leader in free-throw percentage (.879).

He appeared in 97 games with 89 starts during his UMaine career and scored 1,125 points (11.6 ppg).

During his graduate season at Oklahoma, Calixte played in all 34 contests, including 19 starts, and averaged 6.6 points and 2.1 assists.

Calixte played in three European Summer League games held in Dallas, Texas, this summer, and averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Myers began his college basketball at Niagara, where he spent two years before transferring to UMaine. He sat out the 2015-16 season, then led the Black Bears in scoring with 16.9 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and dishing out 4.5 assists per contest.

That season ended prematurely for Myers, who missed the team’s final six games after being involved in an altercation during which he broke the jaw of teammate Marko Pirovic with a punch during an argument about the music being played in the locker room.

Myers completed his undergraduate studies the following summer, then joined South Carolina as a graduate transfer. There he averaged 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22 minutes per game for the Gamecocks during the 2017-18 season.

Myers also played in the European Summer League last month and averaged 12.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in four games while making all 13 of his free-throw attempts.