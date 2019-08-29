New England Patriots
August 29, 2019
New England Patriots Latest News | Sharon Carrillo | Bangor Metro | Monarch Butterflies | Today's Paper
New England Patriots

New England Patriots obtain Jermaine Eluemunor in trade with Ravens

Gail Burton | AP
Gail Burton | AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, right, laughs with Jermaine Eluemunor before NFL football practice in Owings Mills, Maryland, May 23, 2019.
The Associated Press

The New England Patriots have acquired offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.

Eluemunor was competing to be Baltimore’s starting left guard, but evidently didn’t make enough of an impression to keep around.

So the Patriots grabbed the former fifth-round pick to provide depth in the middle of the line.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pound Eluemunor played in eight games as a rookie in 2017 and in nine games last year, making one start.

The trade, made Wednesday, is pending Eluemunor passing a physical.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like