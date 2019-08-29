We asked our readers where the best spots are in Maine to watch loons. Here’s what you said.

If you’ve been looking for the best spot to spy a loon, you’re going to want to bookmark this page.

In response to a video we shared earlier this week of a group of 17 loons in Aroostook County, we asked our readers where their favorite places are in Maine to see and hear the beautiful birds with a haunting call.

We got responses in our comment section, Facebook and Twitter. We’ve shared them below, edited lightly for clarity.

Do you have a location to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below.

hannahss: “Best past experience was at Mantrap Lake in Minnesota. Yes, Minnesota! Now anywhere in Maine would be fine, the farther north the better.”

Robert_Canney: “Schoodic Lake!”

Lee Lucas, via Facebook: “Three Mile Pond, Vassalboro.”

Irma Pelletier Ermond, via Facebook: “Cross Lake.”

Carrie Mitchell, via Facebook: “Echo Lake.”

Abagnale Franklin, via Facebook: “Mountain Pond Loop Trail near Conway, NH. Just hiked there [the] other day; mother with her loon ducklings, very noisy. Was beautiful.”

Pam Robles, via Facebook: “Benedicta, at Loon Cottage.”

Laurie Cote Thebarge, via Facebook: “At my camp at Cross Lake.”

Charlotte Wilson, via Facebook: “Green Lake, in Ellsworth.”

Jay Browne, via Facebook: “Lake George in Skowhegan / Canaan!”

Julie Shaw, via Facebook: “Eagle Lake area.”

Holly Overmyer, via Facebook: “Sitting on my wharf on Pleasant Pond in Island Falls.”

Elle Beal, via Facebook: “West Grand Lake.”

Arlene Day Nelson, via Facebook: “My camp on First Roach Pond.”

Paul Berube, via Facebook: “Eagle Lake.”

Cathy Piippo Marquez, via Facebook: “Kidney Pond, Baxter State Park.”

Pat Carpenter, via Facebook: “Lake Wesserunsett.”

Donna Goodine, via Facebook: “Phillip’s Lake.”

Rob Lemire, via Facebook: “Hopkins Pond, Clifton.”

Janice Tozier Mudge, via Facebook: “My camp on Lombard Lake.”

Stanley Burpee, via Facebook: “Milo, Boyd Lake.”

Lorise Ann Peirson-Jordan, via Facebook: “Girl Scout Camp Natarswi.”

Amanda Hopkins, via Facebook: “Swan Lake in Swanville, Maine.”

@joekiley299, via Twitter: “Phillips Lake.”

@MarionSyversen, via Twitter: “Moosehead.”

@MainerMan84, via Twitter: “Cobbossee Lake or stream.”

@ChrisCollibee, via Twitter: “Togus Pond in Augusta.”

@ConaryLee, via Twitter: “Kezar Lake.”

@JoshTwomey, via Twitter: “Pushaw Lake.”

@Jimskime, via Twitter: “Pierce Pond.”

@hh_nyw, via Twitter: “Moosehead Lake.”

