August 29, 2019
Teen pulled from Waterboro wreck before truck was engulfed in flames

York County Sheriff's Office | BDN
A 17-year-old from North Waterboro was airlifted to a Portland hospital on Tuesday night following a fiery crash on New Dam Road, according to police.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A North Waterboro teen was hospitalized Tuesday night after a fiery crash.

Dylan Tardif, 17, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck at a high-rate of speed along New Dam Road when he crashed into a tree, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy, Kevin Collins, who spotted the speeding truck earlier but lost track of it came upon the wreck and pulled the semi-conscious Tardif from the truck before it was engulfed in flames, the sheriff’s office said.

Tardif was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately available.

There were no passengers in the truck, and the crash remains under investigation.

 


