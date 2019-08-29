2 York County women hurt in New Hampshire crash

Two women from York County were hurt Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Sandra Fowler, 57, of Sanford was driving a Hummer H3 eastbound on Highland Street when she collided with a westbound Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 43-year-old Jennie Hindmarch of Wells when they both entered the intersection at Salmon Falls Road, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Hindmarch and her adult passenger, who police did not identify, were taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Rochester police said neither Hindmarch nor her passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

Fowler, who was wearing a seatbelt, also was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, Rochester police said.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Hindmarch was given a citation for failure to yield the right of way, according to Rochester police.