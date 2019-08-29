Take a look back at these photos from Labor Days past

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer season while celebrating the country’s workforce. Whether you escape for a mini road trip or relax in gorgeous Maine, it’s easy to make memories during this three-day weekend.

We’re taking a look back at 65 years of the American holiday through photos of fairs, beaches and 5-mile runs.

What are your favorite Labor Day memories? Share them in the comments section below.

Spike Webb | BDN Spike Webb | BDN

File | BDN File | BDN

File | BDN File | BDN

Bob DeLong | BDN Bob DeLong | BDN

File | BDN File | BDN

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

If you want to see more vintage Maine photos, click here.