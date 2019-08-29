Take a look back at these photos from Labor Days past

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer season while celebrating the country’s workforce. Whether you escape for a mini road trip or relax in gorgeous Maine, it’s easy to make memories during this three-day weekend.
We’re taking a look back at 65 years of the American holiday through photos of fairs, beaches and 5-mile runs.
Spike Webb | BDN
Crowds arrive at Union Station for Labor Day weekend in 1954.
File | BDN
Blue Hill Fair 1965
File | BDN
Blue Hill Fair circa 1986
Bob DeLong | BDN
Runners compete in the 1987 Bangor Labor Day 5-Miler
File | BDN
Several tourists enjoy the sunlight on the Stonington Fish Pier on Labor Day 1993.
John Clarke Russ | BDN
Maine author, actor and teacher Harlan Baker performs his one man play, "Jimmy Higgins : A Life in the Labor Movement" during Food And Medicine and Eastern Main Labor Council's Labor Day Picnic at the Solidarity Center in Brewer Monday, September 7, 2009. The play, meant to be an interactive experience with the audience, traces the life of the fictional union member and social activist "Jimmy Higgins" and his recollections of with historic figures in the labor movement, spanning the first half of the 20th century.
