August 29, 2019
Health officials warn Mainers about spike in disease-carrying mosquitoes in Northeast

James Gathany | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP
This 2003 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a mosquito acquiring a blood meal from a human host.
By Patty Wight, Maine Public
An increase in reported cases of mosquito-borne diseases in the Northeast this year is prompting the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to urge residents to take precautions.

Several states in the region have seen a growing number of West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis cases. There is no specific treatment for these potentially deadly viral infections, and in Massachusetts, one human and four animals have died from Eastern equine encephalitis.

While there have been no reported cases of either disease in Maine so far this year, the Maine CDC is advising residents and visitors to wear insect repellent, long sleeves and pants, and to empty any pools of standing water where mosquitoes might breed.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

 


