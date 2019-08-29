NH woman was told to return her 15-year-old vanity plate. Now the governor says she can keep it.

A New Hampshire woman’s fight to keep her 15-year-old vanity plate came to an end Wednesday when the Granite State’s governor intervened on her behalf.

The Foster’s Daily Democrat reports that the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles recently ordered Rochester resident Wendy Auger to turn in her vanity plate that reads “PB4WEGO” because the state does not allow phrases related to excretory acts on license plates.

Auger told the New Hampshire newspaper that the phrase “pee before we go” is something she often tells her children before car trips.

She was in the process of appealing the recall when she learned that Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, had stepped in to put an end to the recall.

“Upon this being brought to my attention, I reached out to the Division of Motor Vehicles and

strongly urged them to allow Wendy to keep the license plate she has had for the last 15 years,” Sununu told the Daily Democrat in an email.

Auger was among 92 New Hampshire residents who were asked to return their vanity plates so far this year, according to the newspaper. It’s unclear how Sununu’s intervention in this case will affect others fighting their recall.

In 2015, Maine lawmakers permitted more risque vanity plates once considered too profane or offensive. The state still draws the line over “fighting words” and phrases using racial slurs or are clearly discriminatory. Before the law change, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, a unit of the Maine secretary of state’s office, had more than 6,400 phrases on a “Bleep List” that were banned from vanity plates.