A man was killed Wednesday night in a head-on crash on Route 1A in Ellsworth.

CBS affiliate WABI reports that a man was driving a vehicle north on Route 1A, also known as Bangor Road, near McGowan’s Hill about 10:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle head-on.

The man died at the scene, the TV station reports.

Police have not released the names of those involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.