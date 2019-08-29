Augusta
August 29, 2019
Augusta

Augusta man gets year in prison in crash that killed pedestrian

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press
Updated:

An Augusta man convicted of manslaughter is going to jail for a year.

A judge sentenced 56-year-old Andrew Bilodeau on Wednesday for the crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian, 81-year-old Emile Morin, in November 2017 in Augusta.

Prosecutors contended Bilodeau, who has cerebral palsy, knew he was putting the public at risk by driving. But the defense said during his trial that Bilodeau was properly licensed and that the Bureau of Motor Vehicles was aware of his physical and vision impairments.

Morin was walking to his car after attending a funeral Mass and bean supper. Caryn Murphy, his daughter, said Bilodeau knew his limitations and “chose to ignore them.”

 


Comments

