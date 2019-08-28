Heavy rain could cause flash floods in Bangor

Heavy rain could create flash flood conditions across coastal and eastern Maine through Thursday morning.

The storm moving across the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning will dump between 1.5 inches to 2.5 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

In Bangor, the forecast calls for about 2 inches to fall, with higher amounts expected along coastal Hancock and Washington counties, where 2.2 inches are expected in Bar Harbor and 2.1 inches in Machias, according to the weather service.

Flash Flood Watch has been expanded north and west and is in effect tonight for areas south of Katahdin. #mewx pic.twitter.com/ayGxzaE7tL — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) August 28, 2019

Heavy rainfall will extend into central Penobscot County, where 1.9 inches are forecast for Millinocket and 1.7 inches in Lincoln, according to the weather service.

“This could result in localized flash flooding, especially in the higher terrain. More widespread minor low-land flooding is probable, especially in poor drainage and any urbanized areas,” the weather service said in an advisory.

The flash flood watch is in effect for the Penobscot Valley, central and southern Penobscot County, coastal and interior Down East Maine, eastern Maine, southern Piscataquis County and the central highlands. That watch remains in effect for Bangor from 8 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday.

Much of the crown of Maine will be spared the heaviest rain, with 1.2 inches forecast from Fort Kent to Madawaska and 1.3 inches around Caribou and Presque Isle, according to the weather service.