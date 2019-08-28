Portland Sea Dogs
August 28, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Sea Dogs sweep doubleheader against the Rumble Ponies

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Portland Sea Dogs catcher Jake Romanski hits a chopped grounder at Hadlock Field in Portland in this June 6, 2019, file photo.
The Associated Press

BINGHAMTON, New York — Brett Netzer hit a run-scoring single in the second inning to give the Portland Sea Dogs a 1-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Joey Curletta scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double.

Eduard Bazardo (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Binghamton starter Yeizo Campos (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Rumble Ponies were blanked for the 13th time this season, while the Sea Dogs’ staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.

The Sea Dogs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-3.

 


Comments

