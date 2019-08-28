Portland Sea Dogs
Jannis pitches Binghamton past Sea Dogs

The Associated Press
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mickey Jannis tossed a four-hit complete game, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in an Eastern League game on Wednesday.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Rumble Ponies and a three-game winning streak for the Sea Dogs.

Jannis (6-5) picked up the win after he struck out 10 and walked two while allowing two runs.

Down 2-1, the Rumble Ponies took the lead for good with six runs in the sixth inning. The hosts sent 11 men to the plate as Quinn Brodey hit a two-run single en route to the five-run lead.

Matthew Kent (5-7) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and nine hits. He also struck out three and walked one.

 


