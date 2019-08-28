Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will make two Portland stops over Labor Day weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine — Bernie Sanders will make two stops in Portland over the Labor Day weekend, making him the second presidential candidate to visit Maine in less than two weeks.

The Vermont senator’s campaign said he will hold a Sunday rally at the State Theatre at 7:30 p.m. and follow it with an appearance at a ticketed breakfast with the Southern Maine Labor Council at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Irish Heritage Center in Maine’s largest city.

Sanders took Maine with nearly 64 percent of the state’s delegates in 2016, and testimony at a campaign event last week headlined by his campaign co-chair, former state Sen. Nina Turner of Ohio, indicates there may be still strong support for him in Maine among a 20-person field seeking the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Sanders is the third Democratic presidential candidate to visit Maine during the 2020 cycle. Author Marianne Williamson visited Eliot first, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana held a rally last week in Portland.

This story will be updated.