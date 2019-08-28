Annual gun show returns to Bangor for its 42nd year

Members of the Penobscot County Conservation Association are making final preparations for the 42nd annual Bangor Gun Show, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8.

The show will be held at the Anah Shriners facility, 1404 Broadway, in Bangor. The show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The show will feature new, used and antique firearms, and related equipment.

All modern firearms will only be sold after a federal background check is processed. That has been the PCCA’s policy for several years.

The show is a fundraiser for the association, with proceeds to support a long-running scholarship program for students studying wildlife conservation and wildlife law enforcement at the University of Maine or Unity College.

For more information, call Charlie Rumsey at 207-941-8575.