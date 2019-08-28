Man accused of breaking into York home to sexually assault 11-year-old, court documents say

YORK, Maine — A York County grand jury indicted a California man on charges he entered a juvenile girl’s bedroom in May, got into bed with her and attempted to have sexual contact.

Claudio Pinto, 32, of Santa Ana, California, faces charges of burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, assault and attempted unlawful sexual contact in connection with the May 13 incident. (York police reported in May that he was a Florida resident.) He is not a citizen of the United States, and it is anticipated that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will be involved, according to court documents.

According to the police at the time, dispatch received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. from the 12-year-old girl, identified in the indictment as JG, calling from an Orchard Farm Road residence. Court documents state it was the “dwelling place” of a person identified as Dandan Yang.

The indictments tell the story of a man who broke into the residence “with the intent to commit gross sexual assault and/or assault therein.” Police said at the time that a man entered the room where the girl was sleeping and got in bed with her. The assault charges arise from the fact he did cause “bodily injury or offensive physical contact” to JG.

The indictment for attempted unlawful sexual contact states that Pinto “did intentionally engage in conduct which, in fact, constituted a substantial step toward” the commission of that crime. He pulled down the pants of the girl, who was 11 at the time, and moved his hands toward her private parts while he pulled down his own pants.

But he fled before the act went further, which is when the girl called 911, police said.

Police interviewed JG as well as witnesses. After an extensive search using the York police K9 unit and canvassing the neighborhood, Pinto was located at a local hotel, police said.

Further details about the incident were sealed by the court, given the age of the girl.

The next scheduled appearance for Pinto is an attorney conference set for Oct. 8.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.