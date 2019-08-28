Hannaford offering paid leave to its workers

Hannaford Supermarkets announced on Wednesday new parental leave benefits that will provide qualifying full- and part-time workers with six weeks of fully paid leave during the first 12 months following the birth, adoption or legal placement of a child.

The new policy will go into effect on Sept. 1. All gender and gender identities are eligible to take advantage of the paid parental leave benefits, which will be offered in addition to other qualified time off plans, including short- and long-term disability, according to the company.

In March 2018, 17 percent of civilian workers had access to paid family leave and 89 percent had access to unpaid family leave, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Sixteen percent of private industry workers had access to paid family leave and 88 percent had access to unpaid family leave.

Hannaford said it employs nearly 27,000 people across five states in New England and New York.